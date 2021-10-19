Travel Geeks online: put Saskatchewan on your travel map

If you want to slow down, find unspoiled nature and uncrowded cities on the edge of wide open spaces, Saskatchewan could be the destination that has everything you need.

This Travel Geeks event will feature a panel of travel writers and experts to inspire your trip to the this off-the-beaten-track region of Canada. Whether its exploring national parks, enjoying destination restaurants and craft breweries or driving across beautiful expanses, it’s the perfect place to take your time and explore new horizons.

Moderated by a member of the National Geographic Traveller team, Travel Geeks is just an hour long and offers you the chance to hear from a group of experts, ask questions and join in the chat. Register now to join us from 18.30 to 19.30 on Tuesday 23 November.

Here’s a taste of what’ll be discussed during the event…

Get out in the wild

National parks, fishing, ranches – the prairie province of Saskatchewan is a nature lovers’ playground and perfect for outdoor enthusiasts who can explore its beautiful lakes and boreal forests. Canoeing, fishing, hiking – all perfect ways to enjoy the wilderness.

Food and drink

the breadbasket of Canada, Saskatchewan is one of the world’s largest exporters of wheat, and as you might expect from somewhere with such abundant crops, it’s home to plenty of microbreweries and craft beer makers. Of all Canada’s provinces, Saskatchewan has the largest proportion of people with indigenous descent, so First Nations culture and cuisine are highly visible in the food of the region – but settler culture is also represented by Ukrainian and German Mennonite dishes.

Plan your own road trip

The ideal way to experience this vast province, one of the largest untouched sections of wilderness on the planet: we’ll have plenty of ideas for planning a road trip through Saskatchewan. We’ll discuss Camping, ranches, what to do, where to stay, what to see and where and when to go.