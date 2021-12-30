Eight standout city breaks to brighten up your winter

1. Make pasta in Rome, Italy

The fabled architecture of Ancient Rome only tells half the story of the Eternal City — layers of brick and bone lie beneath the surface for travellers to discover but it’s the people who live there that bring the city to life. Coop Holidays has kept this in mind when designing its latest short break in Rome by including a hands-on foodie experience in the package price.

Seasoned chef Fabio heads up the two-and-a-half-hour course, Pasta Making in Rome, in his professional kitchen at the centre of the city. Together with his team of convivial cooks, Fabio begins by sharing his knowledge of the history of Roman cuisine before passing on expert techniques on the art of pasta-making. Students work at a relaxed pace, helping to knead, roll, assemble and boil three famed varieties — fettuccine, ravioli and cavatelli.

When the food is ready, so begins the tasting. Lunch is served at a communal table with local wines and more conversation. By the time it’s over, complete strangers can’t help but feel part of the family.

Rome and Pasta Making, from £289pp. Includes return flights from Gatwick, three nights’ room-only hotel accommodation based on two adults sharing, and cooking course.