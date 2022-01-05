Explore the wildest corners of Cyprus on a road trip through its western fringes

The shift down to second gear does little to help. My rental car is in high distress, its asthmatic engine wheezing and wailing as we climb another Cypriot mountain. While I feel adequately compensated by the scenery — by the waterfalls and forests — my ageing Toyota sounds like it’s suffering what will be long-lasting trauma. Upsetting as this is to hear, I offer no apologies as we continue skywards, the temperature dropping as our altitude increases.

While tourism has altered its fringes, the interior of Cyprus suggests something else, a time before cruise ships and resort holidays. The ancient Greeks held that Cyprus was so beautiful, it was a playground of their gods and the birthplace of the fairest, Aphrodite, the goddess of love. And while there’s very little chance I’ll be bumping into any deities on my trip, I’m making a point of seeking out the island’s most timeless swathes on a drive through the Troodos Mountains and the sprawling Paphos Forest in the west of the country.

To look out the car window up here is to see life from another era, decades ago, perhaps, or maybe even centuries, but in any case, not 2021. By the roadside, a stooped woman with knees older than the hills climbs slowly towards the next village. Waiting for her, a man with a huge tympanic belly strokes his equally prodigious moustache. Cats and dogs snooze in the sun, resting ahead of renewing their eternal war in the cool evening. Behind them, buildings look as though they’ve emerged from the mountains rather than been constructed.

Signs warn of ‘slippery roads’, which makes them sound deceitful in the same way as ice is often accused of being treacherous. These slips, if they happen at all, are most likely in winter when — as improbable as it seems — this island just 62 miles west of Syria gets significant snowfall. So significant that there are ski lifts and runs on the slopes of Olympos, Cyprus’s highest mountain at 6,404ft. These ski runs don’t start quite at the summit, however, as the very peak is reserved for military use: a reminder that the nation remains divided.