From igloos to ice-hotels: six cool stays in Finnish Lapland

In Finland’s far north is an otherworldly winter landscape, with snow-laden forests, deep blue Arctic skies and the dancing lights of the aurora borealis. While Lapland is famed as a destination where families can enjoy the complete Santa Claus experience, it also offers an abundance of outdoor activities (from cross-country skiing to husky sledding), pristine, awe-inspiring landscapes and the unique local culture of the indigenous Sámi people.

Three featured towns can offer these experiences and more with some spectacular places to stay. Levi is a bustling ski destination and a family favourite for trips to meet Santa Claus; Ylläs is renowned for its spectacular natural scenery; and Saariselkä, located in the wild mystical north of Lapland has a unique frontier atmosphere. Read on for our top six unusual places to stay.