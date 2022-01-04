How Berlin is blazing a trail in zero-waste, sustainable food

My journey to the Thai restaurant — partly via crowded U-Bahn train and partly by splashing through torrential rain — is richly rewarded with chef Dalad Kambhu’s contemporary tasting menu. Served ‘family-style’ (all at the same time), every dish is beautiful to look at and lovingly made with, as far as possible, regional produce. A pair of peppery nasturtium leaves rest gently on soft patties of venison tartare made with a fiery, homemade chilli paste; shiitake mushrooms and a curl of red onion bathe in a deeply umami bowl of smoked eel broth, garnished with borage flowers grown at a permaculture garden north of Berlin. For dessert, slices of poached pear come with soft meringue and a fish sauce caramel, paired with a pale-yellow Riesling from Germany’s Mosel region. ‘Kin dee’, I learn, is Thai for ‘eat well’ — something that’s not hard to do here.

The next morning, I head to Gropius Bau, an exhibition venue set in a Renaissance-style building close to Potsdamer Platz in the sprawling Kreuzberg district. Inside the grand entrance, an atrium leads into Beba, where I meet the restaurant’s owner, Shani Leiderman, for coffee. Beneath a soaring ceiling, we sit at a small, round table, a basil plant in a glass mug between us, its straggly roots visible in the water beneath. More than a table decoration, it’s all part of the ethos at Beba: at the far side of the restaurant are four rather incongruous, brightly lit glass cabinets stacked with trays of leafy plants. These so-called vertical farms supply the kitchen with all the fresh herbs and leafy vegetables required for Shani’s menu, which, she says, draws its inspiration “from ancient traditions in different Jewish communities around the world”.

Shani points out two types of greens: pak choi (“we use it fresh in salad, it’s soft and young”) and mustard leaves (“usually they wilt so fast they’re unusable; it’s a privilege having them here alive”), as well as an array of herbs, including sorrel, purple basil and dill. The seedlings are delivered twice weekly from a central hub belonging to Berlin startup Infarm, an indoor farming specialist. Once the plants have arrived, there’s little for Shani and her team to do until it’s time to harvest them. “The plants grow in water, not soil, and get exactly what they need: pesticide-free nutrition, light and air. “They’re self-regulating; the rest is connected and controlled by the Berlin control centre,” says Shani. The restaurant can then configure supply to its demand, and Shani doesn’t need any gardening know-how herself. With a line that’s the stuff of science fiction, she continues: “the farmer is in the cloud”.