How to spend a weekend in the Derwent Valley Mills, Derbyshire

Day one



Morning

Start at the newly opened Museum of Making at Derby Silk Mill, where the juxtaposition of the 17th-century red brick mill with modern steel and glass extensions reflects the area’s ingenuity. It’s the world’s first fully mechanised factory; galleries document the 300-year-old silk-throwing process, while the hardware of a Rolls-Royce aero engine shows more modern innovation. Then, amble through Darley Park, which hugs the banks of the River Derwent as it winds through the city centre. Fuel up on fine coffee and a hearty bubble and squeak brunch at Bear before exploring the Derby Heritage Walk. Curiosities include St Alkmund’s Well, dedicated to an eighth-century Saxon saint, and St Helen’s House. This Palladian pile, dating back to 1767, was the home of William Strutt, whose invention of metal-framed buildings became a template for skyscraper engineering. Wind on, past handsome houses lining the lawns and flowerbeds of Chester Green, to delve into Derby’s Roman history at the millennia-old site of Derventio. This was once a bustling Roman fort; today, a solitary well and the skeletal remains of timber-framed buildings are a reminder that this area was thriving long before the storied mills of industry flickered into life.

Afternoon

Continue your ambulation through the area’s rich history on one of the five Darley Abbey Heritage Walks, the longest of which is just over half a mile. Keep an eye out for the boar’s head crest, which denotes the mills that were owned by the Evans family, and for the trompe l’oeil windows, painted onto the brick walls of the West Mill. North of the mills is a pocket of pleasant countryside, the Darley and Nutwood Nature Reserve, hemmed in by the serpentine meanderings of the River Derwent. Spot red admiral butterflies and iridescent dragonflies flitting through the orchids, bluebells and Himalayan balsam, and look out for the turquoise flash of a peacock’s tail, the natty fringe of a Highland cow or the furry visage of a Hebridean sheep, crowned with three or more horns. All that walking is thirsty work, so duck back into Darley Abbey Mills, where the Cottonworks offers the rare opportunity to enjoy cocktails in one of the oldest buildings of this UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Evening

Relax into the laid-back, bare-brick surrounds of The Dining Room, a ‘classical contemporary’ restaurant that’s taken the Derby food scene by storm since opening in 2019. The Derbyshire chateaubriand and lobster, paired with a pinot noir, might prove hard to resist; if you’re here on a Sunday, the same could be said of the celebrated roast dinners, served with all the trimmings including pigs in blankets. Feeling brave? Embark on the Derby City Centre Ghost Walk and discover why Derby is known as ‘the dead centre of England’. Derby Gaol is believed to harbour innumerable restless spirits, while the ghost of PC Joseph Moss, murdered in 1879, is said to stalk the city’s fish market. Beloved pub Jorrocks, meanwhile, has an unusual fixture behind the bar: a human skull, dug up by accident in 1994, and said to have caused the pub to be plagued by a poltergeist ever since.