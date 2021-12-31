Liquid gold: the honey that's helping to boost biodiversity in New Zealand

Who?

Tahi, a honey brand with sustainability at its core. The company’s main mission is to ensure profits go back into conservation and community projects.

How long has it been around for?

A good 17 years and counting. Eco-preneur Suzan Craig, who comes from a four-generation family of beekeepers, founded Tahi in 2004, transforming a neglected and rundown cattle farm on New Zealand’s North Island into a thriving nature sanctuary.

A sanctuary, you say?

Yes. Over the past few years, the Tahi team has restored 15 wetlands and planted over 430,000 indigenous trees. Since its inception, the company has worked closely with scientists, and after 16 years of research and monitoring, has developed a research-based methodology, the Biodiversity Value Index (BVI).

How exactly does this work?

Basically, BVI allocates both a carbon and biodiversity value to individual plant species, to highlight how they benefit a given ecosystem. Tahi then uses these values to measure the environmental impact of its restoration work and also as a tool in other ecosystem recovery projects. At present, climate change and biodiversity loss are generally assessed separately, and carbon offsets tend to derive from monocrop plantations of foreign species, such as pine and palm. BVI, however, quantifies carbon sequestration and the impact on biodiversity as a whole. And Tahi’s efforts have clearly paid off: today, there are 71 bird species within the sanctuary (up from just 14 in 2003) — more than what you’ll find in many of New Zealand’s national parks.

Can I spend time there?

Absolutely. The sanctuary also doubles as a relaxing eco-retreat, with two beautifully furnished bungalows and a cosy beach cottage for rent. Here, visitors can hike, swim, surf, kayak, birdwatch and, of course, taste some of Tahi’s finest honey.

Ah yes, the honey. What makes it so special?

For starters, Tahi’s honey is eco-friendly, carbon negative and biodiversity positive. It’s collected from bees that feed on the nectar of wild manuka flowers, and is entirely produced and packaged by Tahi. Each of their products is made without any added sugar and water, and contains no pesticides. As the company claims, its honey is produced ‘as nature intended’ — and it has a whole host of sustainability awards to show for it.