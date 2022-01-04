Top five winter sports in the Cerdanya Valley, Pyrenees of Catalonia

Spain and skiing might not sound like natural bedfellows, but the Cerdanya Valley really does pull off a very credible winter sports scene. Among the towering peaks, mountain lakes and lush valleys, you’ll find skiers swaying down crisp white slopes, stopping for an apres cerveza before hitting the powder once more under bright blue skies. The Catalan part of the valley is easily reached, too, sitting just a two-hour drive from Barcelona, with some parts even accessible by train. Choose between the charming Pyrenean ski resorts of La Molina or Masella, sitting amid miles of striking mountain scenery, where the apres-ski scene is low-key and authentic and the winter sports fun is first class. Both La Molina and Masella offers varied accommodation at the foot of the slopes, and for those who prefer to stay in other areas of the valley, there is also a wide range of charming hotels, rural houses and winter-conditioned campsites.