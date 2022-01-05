What to do in Marlow, Buckinghamshire's riverside gastronomic hub

Why go

Life in Marlow has always revolved around the Thames: boaters navigate 14th-century Marlow Lock, kayakers push out from town-centre jetties, and riverside pubs and restaurants serve Michelin-starred fare. Set on the southern edge of the Chilterns, Marlow also offers an ideal springboard for day trips in and around its green and pleasant surroundings, whether it’s hiking across the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, exploring grand mansions, biking the Chilterns Cycleway or swimming in wild reservoirs.

What to do

Strike out on the six-mile Marlow Circular Walk, which begins in Higginson Park in the town centre and leads across locks and past stately homes and churches before heading into Rassler Wood and the Chilterns. The Thames Path also passes through Marlow; join the path in town and head south west (upstream) to Henley-on-Thames, or downstream towards bustling Maidenhead. Alternatively, follow in the footsteps of ancient Britons along the scenic, 87-mile-long Ridgeway National Rail — widely regarded as the country’s oldest road. The closest stretch to Marlow is the 15-mile route from Streatley to Watlington, passing over chalk hills and through pretty villages.

Where to eat

Chef Tom Kerridge’s flagship restaurant, The Hand & Flowers, is the UK’s only two-Michelin-star pub. Reinvented British and European cuisine take centre stage: book well ahead for pub classics like steak and chips (sirloin of 30-day, dry-aged Dovecote beef, no less), or Lyonnaise-style fish poached in red wine.

Where to stay

The Macdonald Compleat Angler is an elegant, 400-year-old country house just a few minutes’ walk from the high street. The luxurious rooms are classic in style, with dark-wood furniture and damask furnishings. Choose a Deluxe room for views of the river before settling down to dinner at Indian-inspired Sindhu, helmed by renowned chef Atul Kochhar. Doubles from £149.

Don’t miss

Cliveden House was built in the mid-17th century and today is a five-star hotel; however, its grounds are in the care of the National Trust. The nearly 400 acres include a Japanese water garden, a maze and an Italianate garden, but the real highlight here is the enormous parterre garden. Head to the riverside, from where you can hire small boats for an hour or more.

We like

An afternoon browsing Marlow High Street, home to boutique fashion outlets, second-hand clothing stores and homeware shops. You can’t miss the bridge, on whose design Budapest’s imposing Széchenyi Chain Bridge was based.

Follow us on social media

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram