How to plan a photography tour to Scotland

Vistas abound in Scotland. From heather-clad mountains and mist-shrouded glens to centuries-old castles perched atop rolling hills, this is a land that doesn't let down — and a driving itinerary is an ideal way to take in some of the best sceneries on offer.

Starting from Edinburgh, crossing the Firth of Forth is a photographic joy, with three architecturally significant bridges from successive centuries sweeping over the river, including the UNESCO-listed Forth Bridge. On the other side lies the timewarp village of Culross, one of the best examples of a Scottish burgh from 17th and 18th centuries.

Driving on into the historic heartlands, Stirling Castle dominates from its rugged perch. Feel the grandeur of the Scottish monarchy in the Great Hall and let the view out towards the Wallace Monument frame your shots. Below the castle are the famous battlefield of Bannockburn and Stirling Bridge, an evocative medieval stone span — stare at it long enough and you may start to imagine William Wallace’s army will march over it at any moment.