Eight powerful ways to support and champion women on your travels

From running culinary tours in Mexico City to setting up an anti-poaching unit in South Africa, women around the world are overcoming challenges to innovate and lead. With over half of the travel and tourism industry made up of women, supporting travel is a great way to champion this — but with most women working lower paid, manual jobs in this industry, when we don’t travel consciously, we’re statistically not investing in women. Sustainable and local travel can benefit women all over the world, aiding to build community, overcome hurdles (like the pandemic, which financially impacted many women in lower paid jobs), create economic opportunity and educate girls to help build a fairer future. Here, we round up some of the ways to help tip the gendered balance scales through travel.

1. Travel with other women

There are some companies out there that are specifically curating trips, tours and expeditions for women travellers. After a short hiatus, Intrepid Travel has just relaunched its series of Women’s Expeditions. Aiming to aid women impacted by the pandemic, the trips support communities in Peru, India, Jordan, Morocco and Iran. The tour leaders are all women, who offer insight into the daily lives and challenges women face in other countries, many of whom feel the economic impact the most, while having less access to government support than those with higher-paid jobs.

Wild Terrains is another major player in this camp — their small group trips are just for women, while also supporting women-owned businesses in the destinations they cover (Argentina, Iceland, Portugal, France and Mexico). Girls Trip Tours, meanwhile, runs trips for women to Africa, with activities centred around the empowerment of women.

2. Opt for women-owned businesses

With the majority of women holding roles that are lower paid in the tourism industry, when we as travellers opt for chain hotels, restaurants or shops for souvenirs, those who benefit financially are statistically less likely to be women. There are some easy tools out there to help narrow down the search for women-owned businesses, such as Women Owned. There’s also an abundance of alterative options for accommodation that support local communities and are run by women, such as The Retreat Costa Rica, Casa Palopó in Guatemala and Garden of the Gods Resort in Colorado. When buying souvenirs, look out for small, local companies to buy from, such as Kazuri Beads in Kenya, run by women who produce traditional beadwork products.

3. Take a hike

With a lot of adventure focused through the lens of cis white men, some companies and individuals have taken it upon themselves to provide space to diversify this and offer more activities and stories. Black Girls Hike is a UK-based group centred around providing group hike trips, activity days and training events for women of Black Afro/Caribbean descent — their aim is to provide a safe space while encouraging reconnecting with nature. In California, there’s Hike Clerb, an intersectional group for women to join. Trails take in LA’s biodiversity through Eaton Canyon, Sandstone Peak and Eagle Rock. Trails are selected with accessibility as the focus, with walks often including an element of activism.

4. Choose your tour guide

When booking tours on your travels, you can request tour guides who are women or actively seek out companies that specialise in this. Booking on to a trip with Varanasi Women Tours, run by Priya Pandey in northern India, for example, would help support the first and only woman tour guide in the area. There’s ToursByLocals, which in part aims to empower local women to become tourism entrepreneurs, providing a platform to earn a fair wage. Solo travellers who are women can use the site to book tour guides in countries and regions around the world. Intrepid also offers this, teaming up with Women in Travel to create Urban Adventures, designed to celebrate multiculturalism in cities with women-led experiences and guides.