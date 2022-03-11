Four of the best boutique hotels in Belgrade for 2022

Belgrade is buzzing. The Serbian capital is going from strength to strength as a city break, helped in no small part by its legendary nightlife, which means hoteliers know their beds — when you finally collapse into them — need to be seriously comfortable. Step forward a string of new, modern properties that have revolutionised the city’s hotel scene.

1. Mama Shelter

There’s been a glut of openings in Belgrade pre-pandemic, and they’re still going strong — November 2021 saw the opening of a Hotel Indigo from IHG — but hotels like Mama Shelter have led the charge. Amor Jalil, a protege of acclaimed designer Philippe Starck, devised the 125 rooms, while Paris-based designers Dion & Arles have gone for a typically zany Mama style with the decor. Read between the lines, though, and this bold aesthetic also manages to tell the story of Belgrade: beyond the cartoonish lampshades are kilim-style rugs recalling the Balkans’ Ottoman history, while the brutalist buildings that went up during the communist era find resonance in subtle details, such as stark, blocky, neon-framed mirrors.



As with all Mama Shelter properties, there’s a focus on the food and drink, with Ottoman-style wicker thrones in the restaurant, live DJs in the bar and a sprawling roof terrace where you’ll find piazza-style seating round a firepit, as well as tables offering views of the city’s skyline. Who needs to party all night when you have this waiting for you? From £106. mamashelter.com