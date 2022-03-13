Hiking in the Scottish Highlands: expert tips on five challenging routes through the mountains

The Scottish Highlands are undoubtedly a paradise for hikers of all levels: unspoilt beauty, vast landscapes and craggy mountains are all in abundance. Spanning more than a third of Scotland’s land area, the Highlands have much to offer when it comes to hiking routes, so choosing just a few is no easy task. Experienced local mountaineering guide Ben Dyson has some ideas when it comes to selecting a taste of the best of the Scottish mountains, though, as he candidly puts it: “I could probably list another 500 that wouldn’t disappoint.”

1. Ben Nevis Mountain Path Loop from Glen Nevis

Popular among hikers, the navigation app Komoot has a host of community sourced routes, with this testing loop of Scotland’s most famous mountain, Ben Nevis, being one of the most popular. At almost 11 miles, the terrain demands very good fitness and sure-footedness as walkers navigate rocky unpaved mountain paths and a decent amount of gravel.

Starting right next to the Braveheart car park, the loop winds through the River Nevis valley, bringing up views of the UK’s highest mountain and a taster of what’s to come. Highlights include the scenic Lochan Meall an t-Suidhe at around three miles in and striking views over the Caledonian Canal at mile four, before full focus is demanded for the steep and zig-zagging ascent to the summit of Ben Nevis. Given its lofty standing (4,413 feet), on a good day, vistas stretch for miles around and can be incredible to behold. Being so well-known, this Munro can get very busy so choosing a weekday or setting off early is recommended to avoid the crowds. On the descent, nipping into the rustic Ben Nevis Inn is a must for a welcome, and cosy, way to round off a long day's exploits.