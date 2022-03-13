How Dubai is embracing its artistic side in 2022

During her 18-year stint as a curator and gallery owner in Dubai, Mona Hauser has experienced some surprising encounters. One notable incident involved an exhibition by an Iranian artist, which featured abstract female forms.

“We were wary of hanging nudes on the wall,” explains the elegantly dressed American, as we sip coffee in the courtyard of XVA, her boutique hotel, shop and exhibition space. “So, I decided to install them in a separate area with a caution sign.”

Despite Mona’s best intentions, however, an early visitor arrived before any warnings had been put in place. After taking a swift look at the explicit artwork, the woman, “who was very much covered up” demanded to speak to the artist.

“She walked straight up to her and didn’t say hello or anything,” recalls Mona. “But just demanded: ‘Will you paint my portrait?’”

Freedom of expression isn’t a principle you’d expect to find easily exercised in a country associated with strict Sharia laws. But attitudes in the UAE’s most progressive Emirate are rapidly changing, allowing a dynamic creative arts scene to take shape. At the end of 2020, political reforms declared drinking without a licence and cohabiting outside of marriage were no longer illegal. And recently, it was announced censorship of risqué films would be dropped and replaced with a 21+ certification.

When Mona moved to Dubai from Florida in 1993, there were few galleries and no university art courses. But she sensed an energy in the self-made, showy city and wanted to tap into an arty underground she knew must exist. “There’s an underground everywhere, right?” she laughs.

By showcasing art made in Dubai — “not just by Emiratis, but anyone working here” — XVA has become one of the leading forces in a flourishing art scene “that’s gone through the ceiling” in the last few years.

“Dubai has really put itself on the map,” Mona tells me, while running her manicured fingers through a rail of vintage abayas, sold alongside Egyptian alabaster pots and rugs made from recycled bedspreads in the gallery’s store. “It’s such a hub. A lot of people are refugees here; we’re all learning from each other every day,” she says.

XVA is an inviting warren of hidden rooms, labyrinthine corridors and shady terraces; a former residence built in the late 1880s by a prominent family of retailers. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the UAE’s current prime minister, allegedly used to tie his horse to a sprawling banyan tree in the courtyard. Today, artists come to paint the tree’s leafy tendrils, wafting like angel hair in the breeze.

One of Dubai’s few heritage neighbourhoods, the 18th-century stone walls of Al Fahidi exude a worn-out, weathered charm. A muddle of shops screaming with colourful silk saris and garish 22-carat gold jewellery lines the 15-minute walk from the metro station, but inside the mini medina, narrow alleys decorated with modern murals form a tasteful artists’ enclave.