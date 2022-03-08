Japan's Reborn-Art Festival is back — here's why it's so special

What is the Reborn-Art Festival?

Celebrating the area’s culture and identity through art, music and food, the Reborn-Art Festival has myriad exhibitions and events, from paintings and sculpture to digital artworks and light and water installations. There are also extravagant operatic performances, poetry readings and traditional Bon dances, plus food workshops and pop-up restaurants. The story behind the festival is both poignant and beautiful: first launched in 2017, the event uses the power of art to help rebuild communities along the Sanriku Coast in Tohoku, which were devastated by the 2011 Great East Japan earthquake and tsunami. At the heart of the event is altruism, and people’s ever-changing relationship with Mother Nature.

When and where is it held?

This year, the Reborn-Art Festival will begin at the height of summer, on 20 August, and run until 2 October, when the landscape begins to burst with autumn colours. A veritable art trail, sites will pepper the Oshika Peninsula of Ishinomaki city, as well as the beautiful Sanriku Coast of Miyagi prefecture, both an hour flight or two-hour 40-minute train ride from Tokyo.