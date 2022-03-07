Meet the adventurer: Benedict Allen on the role of explorers in the 21st century

What expedition made the biggest impact on you?

The sacred initiation ceremony I went through with the Niowra community in Papua New Guinea, in 1985. It turned out to be six weeks of total hell. The other initiates (young men about my age) and I were hidden away, inside an arena — the ‘crocodile nest’ — and beaten every single day, five times a day. We were given permanent initiation marks: our chests and backs were with cut with bamboo blades. It was all about learning to work together, learning our strengths, learning our weaknesses. And this, of course, helps the local people go on to survive in the swamplands around the Sepik River. And, for me, I hoped it would set me up to be more resilient as an explorer.

Knowing myself, and gradually accumulating experience, has got me through a huge number of dangers in my life. But things can go wrong that are totally beyond your control. I was once chased by Pablo Escobar’s hitmen, rifle bullets going past my ear. Most of the troubles I’ve had in my career have been from outsiders: cartels, loggers, gold miners and other opportunists.

Is there a country or environment that has a special significance for you?

I became practised in the art of rainforest survival, in the Amazon, Guinea, Borneo and others. This was an environment where I could readily talk to Indigenous people and learn skills, rather than desert or steppe lands where people are more nomadic and not so bound to the environment. But it’s a wearing, highly competitive place; humans don’t often live very long alone in a rainforest. I moved on to hot deserts: Namibia, the Gobi, and I absolutely adore these places. To walk with utter freedom in a desert — and to have an alliance with a camel, which is the ultimate desert creature; so strong, so adapted — is a wonderful thing. And then there are cold deserts, of course, like the Arctic. It’s a harder environment, but it can be beautiful, too.

What is Explorer about and why did you write it?

I felt I had a cracking story to tell. When I returned to Papua New Guinea in 2017 it was because I felt so indebted to so many brilliant local people and I was intrigued to revisit a place I hadn’t seen for a generation. I went with Frank Gardner, the BBC security correspondent, who’s in a wheelchair after being shot by al-Qaida. He had this passion to see birds of paradise, so I helped him access the interior of the rainforest [while filming the BBC2 documentary series Birds of Paradise: The Ultimate Quest]. While out there, I heard that a community called the Yaifo was still up in the mountains, despite a huge Gold Rush taking place. I wondered if a man named Korsai was still alive. I wanted to shake his hand as he’d guided us over the central range of Papua New Guinea 30 years prior. He’d possessed no blankets, no boots, nothing to help him through incredibly cold, almost impassable terrain.

I did find Korsai, and it was wonderful to do an expedition that had no motive other than friendship. He kept saying, “Benedict, Benedict.” I kept saying, “Korsai, Korsai.” And we hugged and hugged each other.

But I also wanted to write about what happened at the end because, unfortunately, it became a big international story. I climbed over that mountain again, which no one had done in those 30 years since we’d done it, but there was fighting. I couldn't get out, then I caught malaria and dengue fever. Eventually, a helicopter came and collected me.