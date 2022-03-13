Seven life-changing experiences to discover on a voyage through Antarctica

1. Spot the whales

The knowledge that a magnificent fluke or fin could appear at any moment adds drama and anticipation to any Antarctic voyage. It’s worth keeping careful watch, because whales, dolphins and porpoises may swim into view right from the start of the voyage, before you even enter the Drake Passage. Further south — in the Neumayer Channel, for example, or near Paradise Harbour, Petermann Island and Pleneau Island — sightings of fin, humpback, minke and sei whales are a strong possibility as they spend most of the southern summer in Antarctica, feeding on krill. You could spot them from the deck, or, with luck, from a Zodiac or kayak.

2. Meet the penguins

Penguins are the birds every Antarctic visitor wants to see. When cruising or kayaking, you could spot them in the open ocean, porpoising along at speed, but it’s also possible to visit them on the shore. The three species most commonly seen here — Adélie, gentoo and chinstrap — breed at different times, so the month of your visit will have a bearing on which one you’ll encounter. They nest in raucous colonies within waddling distance of the water and, thrillingly, are tolerant of human visitors (strict guidelines are in place to ensure they’re not unduly disturbed). The Adélie colony on Paulet Island, chinstrap colony on Deception Island and gentoo colony on Pleneau Island are particularly impressive.

3. Follow in the footsteps of great explorers

When you’re cruising around the Antarctic Peninsula in a luxurious, modern vessel, it can be hard to imagine the hardships great explorers of the 18th, 19th and 20th centuries endured when surveying the region for the first time. However, lively on-board lectures bring their stories to life, explaining why several adventurers, inclyding Adrien de Gerlache and Georg von Neumayer, have geographical features named after them. If your itinerary includes the Weddell Sea, you’ll be following in the wake of Ernest Shackleton’s Endurance expedition of 1914-16: it was in these waters, named after Scottish captain James Weddell, that the Endurance became trapped and sank. The crew lived on the floes for several months before sailing by lifeboat to Point Wild, awaiting heroic rescue.