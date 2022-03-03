Seven literary destinations around the UK to inspire children

The UK is a land of insatiable storytellers; a place where druids, fairies, bards and kids on broomsticks have long roamed the lands. Spinning a good yarn is culturally ingrained, and those seeking inspiration need only glance at the diverse tapestry of landscapes for a hefty dose of it.

From Dartmoor’s haunting fogs and bogs, helping Sherlock Holmes to solve the seemingly unsolvable, to Zadie Smith’s White Teeth novel — a vibrant love letter to multicultural London — the UK has starred as the backdrop for countless literary classics, making it the perfect place for budding bibliophiles to explore.

From a major new Beatrix Potter exhibition open in London to brushing up on Celtic folktales on a windswept Hebridean island, here are some of the best places for families to ignite a spark of romance with the written word.