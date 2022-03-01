Seven Scottish walks for history lovers

1. Walk in the footsteps of the Stuarts around Falkland Palace

One of the finest examples of Renaissance architecture in Scotland, Falkland Palace was adored by Mary, Queen of Scots. It’s the result of the vision of James IV and his son James V who, in the early 16th century, transformed an older castle into a ‘pleasure palace’ to pursue falconry and hunting in the Fife forests. Explore the renovated royal apartments and Chapel Royal to follow in their footsteps, admiring the intricate wood panelling, painted ceilings and carved furniture. Then, stroll the estate to discover an ancient orchard, wildflower meadows, a living willow tree labyrinth, formal gardens and the world’s oldest-surviving real tennis (the original racquet sport from which the modern game is derived) courts.

2. Learn about Scotland’s seafaring heritage along the Fife Coastal Path

Skirt the coastal waters of the Kingdom of Fife, where some of the world’s best seafood and fish are landed, taking in villages and harbours that join the sea. Starting from the seaside resort of Elie, reach Anstruther, the largest in a string of historic fishing villages along the East Neuk. Here, head to the Scottish Fisheries Museum, where you can learn all about how fisheries have become central to the lives of so many Scots, and try fish and chips from the award-winning Anstruther Fish Bar. Then on to Crail, another pretty, old-fashioned fishing village with cobbled streets, red-roofed buildings and a little hut selling fresh crab and lobster.