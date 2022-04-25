A taste of the Bahamas, from food trucks to fine dining

Arawak Cay

The local hangout

The sun has slipped south of the horizon and the weekend is waning, but Arawak Cay (also known as Fish Fry), in Nassau, is just heating up. It’s Sunday night — locals’ night — and the oceanside streets are clogged with cars, the sidewalks are teeming with bodies and wafts of steam ribbon through the air. Arawak Cay, a long strip of ramshackle restaurants with clapboard exteriors, illuminated signs, faded rum ads and crackling sound systems, is gearing up for a party. At once food hall, nightclub and community meeting house, it’s where Nassau comes to socialise, dance, unwind. And feast.

“You’ll see the menus are all about the same,” my Bahamian guide Romeo tells me as he leads us through the crowds towards Frankie Gone Bananas, a cheery-looking corner spot. “But the restaurants are all different in small ways. Everyone has their favourite.” We settle at an outdoor table, festooned with a straw umbrella and just steps from a live band, and within seconds an icy local Kalik beer is in my hand.

Romeo means what he says. Some folk swear by cavernous Goldie’s Conch House — a lively place where professional-quality karaoke singers croon between rounds of crisp fritters and battered shrimp. Others prefer Oh Andros, a family-style haunt where a small patio is perfect for low-key chatter. We’ve ended up at Frankie Gone Bananas, not so much for the fizzing, al fresco atmosphere, but because Romeo tells me it has some of the finest fish in the Bahamas.

Read more: 11 action-packed Caribbean islands

“The food here is just like home,” he says, ordering the restaurant’s signature grouper, landed just off shore, which he favours for its flavourful white flesh and minimal bones. Taking a steer from our server, Janiqua, I opt for the other house speciality: Cat Island snapper, fried and topped with a tangle of pickled onions. As part of a set ‘dinner’, it will be served with my choice from a long list of sides — sticky, sweet-savoury plantain, macaroni bake and cooling coleslaw. And then, when Janiqua raises an eyebrow at its absence from my order, I hastily add peas ’n’ rice — the classic Caribbean combo — for good measure.

But first, in Fish Fry tradition — as the band music thumps and the crowds blur by — all things must start with conch salad. Conch, a sea snail with a luminous pink shell, is a Bahamian obsession. Its squid-like flesh is prepared in a multitude of ways, from ‘cracked’ (deep-fried) to frittered, but a fresh salad is the ultimate quality test: the softer the raw meat, I’m told, the better the conch. Frankie Gone Bananas’ version doesn’t disappoint. The alabaster conch flesh is tender and yielding, as pillowy as a seared scallop. Tossed with diced onion, tomato, lime and hot pepper, the salad is at once crunchy, creamy, sweet, salty, zingy and hot. Simple and yet refined, it would convert even the staunchest seafood sceptic.