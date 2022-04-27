Encounters of the furred kind: tracking cheetahs in Kenya’s Laikipia county

White-knuckled, I grip the barrel of my camera lens with my left hand. My right braces me, clutching the side of the jeep while I’m jostled about. My eyes water as cool morning air whips my face. I can feel the excitement brewing; like thousands of tiny ants crawling across my body, the adrenaline has taken hold. We’re fighting time and I hope we’re going to win.

A phone rings, breaking the stillness of dawn. Jacob, my guide, slows to answer. “Jambo,” he says, greeting the caller on the other end, but my limited Swahili leaves me lost after this. I sense the change in Jacob’s tone: his pace increases, I’m sure he’s asking questions, ear pressed to his phone as the engine of the Land Cruiser idles. Turning to me, Jacob announces there’s been a cheetah sighting.

“We haven’t seen him for around nine weeks,” he says. “But he’s just been spotted about 14km [nine miles] away. Hold on!” We shift into gear, picking up the pace, hitting every bump in the road carved by tyres and seasonal rains. A plume of copper-tinged dust kicks up behind us as we rejoin one of the main paths cleaving through Mugie Conservancy in Kenya’s Laikipia County. A flock of starlings launch from nearby branches, startled by the sudden commotion.

According to Jacob, cheetahs are the most challenging and elusive animals. There’s only one collared cheetah here at Mugie — Zuri — and with only a few others in the region, sightings of the big cats across the almost 200sq mile expanse are rare. The conservancy plays a vital role in capturing information for the Cheetah Conservation Initiative, an Africa-wide programme that aims to coordinate the conservation of species such as cheetahs and African wild dogs. Zuri’s movements and behaviour provide a valuable insight into how animals use the region’s wildlife corridors.