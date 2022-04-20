How I got the shot: Francesco Lastrucci on capturing serenity in Rome

What was the most unexpected thing you discovered while shooting?

I shot this story in two batches in August. There’s a peculiar mood in Italian towns during the peak of the local summer holiday season — everyone is on vacation and everything is put on hold for a few weeks. In the past two decades this has been lost, in part, as the crowds of visitors have grown. It means that tourist activities remain open, so there are more locals keeping busy in the city.

From when I was little, I remember the silence and stillness of the midday heat, when no one was in the street and most of the shutters on the shops were down. Yet for those who remained, it felt like the city was just there for them, like it was ‘theirs’. It was a unique feeling. For the first time in so long, with fewer crowds due to unlucky recent global events, I finally got to relive the timeless mood that accompanied my childhood summers, and I got to rediscover a city comprised of easygoing locals who slow down their city life for a few weeks.