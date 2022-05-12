A local’s guide to the best biking around Salzburg, Austria

Fringing the Hohe Tauern National Park, where Austria’s mountains punch the highest, the Grossarltal valley is patchworked with the kind of cowbell-swinging, wildflower-freckled Alpine pastures that drove Maria to yodelling raptures in The Sound of Music. The best way to see them is by bike: be it a gentle pre-breakfast pedal amid sun-dappled forests or a pulse-quickening mountain bike adventure to a quaint Alpine hut.

With 87 miles of waymarked trails right on its doorstep, Das Edelweiss Mountain Resort is the ideal base for fine-tuning a two-wheeled adventure. In the capable hands of the Hettegger family since 1977, the hotel is brilliantly geared up for cyclists, with a bike wash, a repair service and a luxurious spa for a post-saddle soak. From Monday to Saturday, you can even hook onto free mountain and e-biking tours led by the family themselves. Karin and Hans Hettegger have been qualified Austrian Mountain Bike Guides since 2014 and still relish the opportunity to introduce their guests to the region’s best routes, winding past meadows, forests, looking-glass lakes and up to one lovely Alpine hut after the next. Here, we delve into some of their all-time favourite Salzburg cycling spots.