Coast with the most? What the future holds for Britain's beloved seaside

Sooner or later, everywhere has its moment. A poll for Which? magazine in 2020 named Cleethorpes as one of the worst seaside destinations in the UK; the survey’s respondents were resolutely unmoved by the charms of the Lincolnshire town. This didn’t go down well with local MP Martin Vickers. “Going by the thousands of visitors who come to Cleethorpes and keep returning, they have a different judgement,” he said. Vickers wasn’t the town’s only cheerleader. In February 2022, it was revealed that big-name designer Wayne Hemingway had a plan to turn the town into a fashionable resort. “Cleethorpes,” he said, “has probably got more opportunity than any other place I’ve worked before.”



Is opportunity what comes to mind when you think of the British seaside? Or is it a 99 Flake ice cream dripping down your fingers as you seek a spot on a deckchair-rammed beach? Perhaps a remote bay where the open sands and Atlantic wind are yours alone? An age-old harbour full of lobster pots and fishing boats? End-of-pier amusements? Edge-of-the-world campsites? There’s a lot to picture. According to Ordnance Survey, which maps every inlet, islet and crag around the UK shoreline, the British coast measures more than 19,000 miles (including islands), making it not so much a destination as a giant salty-aired jumble of different places, experiences and ideas.

It’s why the old music hall song still rings true for so many of us: we really do like to be beside the seaside. From Tynemouth and Torbay to Tenby and Tobermory, with due reverence to every cliff and cafe in between, our coastline has enough variety, tradition and dynamism to cater for wildly differing tastes, even if the weather can often be a lottery. On an island nation where you’re never more than 70 miles from the coast, the waves have always had a hold on us. “I am quite convinced,” wrote Jane Austen in Persuasion, published in 1817, “that with very few exceptions, the sea air always does good.”



She was far too early to see the cycle of decline and regeneration that many of our coastal areas have since witnessed, but there’s a permanence about their appeal. In recent times, the British seaside had been undergoing a well-documented renaissance beginning long before Covid-19, and its popularity is clearly no passing fad. Surfers, wildlife-lovers and gourmets all have their preferred coastal spots — as do paid-up members of the bucket-and-spade brigade.



“Some people love the nostalgic kiss-me-quick holiday image, but many visitors are seeking more,” says Samantha Richardson, director of the National Coastal Tourism Academy (NCTA). “Good accommodation and dining, sustainable travel, experimenting with a new watersports, getting back to nature and cultural breaks are all increasing.”



The pandemic, and the curtailment of overseas travel that came along with it, led to bumper bookings at coastal resorts up and down the country. Photos duly appeared of unpleasantly jam-packed beaches with barely enough space to swing a stick of rock, although those images weren’t always representative of the wider picture. Research carried out by the NCTA in 2021 showed that 74% of visitors to the coast during the pandemic had plans to return in the next 12 months. In other words, for every honeypot beach that turns into a real-life scene from Where’s Wally at the first hint of sunshine, there are countless trips spent enjoying secluded bays, exploring new coastal greenways and checking into smartly updated hotels.

“Covid-19 has provided an opportunity for coastal areas to re-engage domestic audiences,” says Richardson. “In lockdown, some businesses took stock, refurbished, created new products and now offer a superior experience, gaining repeat visits from consumers who wouldn’t previously have considered a UK coastal holiday.” Accordingly, in August last year, the Guardian reported on a surge in advance bookings from domestic visitors for summer 2022, everywhere from Pembrokeshire to Norfolk. However, with a coastline as diverse as the UK’s, the real story might just be that it took us so long to wake up to the wonders of what’s on our doorstep, regeneration or no regeneration.