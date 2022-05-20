Discover fine wines and fiery flavours on Tunisia's Cap Bon peninsula

Three restaurants to visit



1. El Mansourah: During summer, the outdoor tables at El Mansourah are laid out in spectacular fashion across the craggy cliff it sits on and you can practically touch the lapping Mediterranean below. Head chef Gobji Mohamed’s focus is on locally sourced seafood, and the seabass with fresh mushrooms in truffle cream sauce pairs perfectly with a glass of local Selian rosé. The restaurant also offers a good-value breakfast and brunch, too, but with views as spectacular as these, you might well be tempted to stay all day. Mains from TND 45,000 (£12).

2. Le Barberousse: Le Barberousse is as popular with locals as it is with visitors. Its Mediterranean menu doesn’t offer too many surprises, but the breezy beach setting is seductive and the wine list extensive. Try and grab a table as close to the seafront as possible and order some of their exceptionally presented seafood, such as the wonderfully named symphonie de la mer platter, alongside a bottle of dry white Muscat. Mains from TND 34,000 (£9).

3. Bon Kif: Ceramics are sold on almost every street in Nabeul and the city’s ornate tiles and colourful mosaics are put to wonderful effect in Bon Kif. The white and sea-green decor is evocative of Greek islands and the menu is a delicious mix of Mediterranean seafood and traditional Tunisian cuisine. Start with a seafood-stuffed brik pastry before moving on to the John Dory fillet on a bed of couscous for an indulgent taste of Cap Bon. Mains from TND 30,000 (£8).