Discover truly local markets and traditional cuisine in Budapest

Once my eyes have stopped streaming and Andrea has stopped laughing, we leave the store and cross the road to Rákóczi Square. “Under communism, Rákóczi Square had a bad reputation,” Andrea confides. “It was the place where, how shall I say?” — she pauses, coyly — “‘cheap ladies’ would gather.” It’s a smart enough spot now, though, with plane trees, benches and a children’s playground. Filling the eastern side is an elegant building of peach-coloured brick with a central archway two storeys high, a work of architectural ambition that you might expect of a grand railway station or national museum. But this is a market.



Rákóczi Square Market Hall was the second of five covered markets constructed across Budapest at the end of the 19th century. They’re all still operating and each one is a key thread in the tapestry of life for residents, who visit to pick up fresh ingredients for home-cooked meals. Best known is the Great Market Hall, near the river at the southern end of pedestrianised Váci Street. It’s big and lively, with stalls selling everyday essentials alongside traditional Hungarian products that make perfect souvenirs. It’s rightly a tourist favourite. But it’s clear that Rákóczi Square Market Hall offers a more authentic experience for someone wanting to get under the skin of the city.



“You won’t find tourists here, that’s for sure,” says Andrea, as we pass through the monumental entrance, designed to allow horse-drawn carriages to drive in and unload. Inside, the tiles on the floor are red and cream, and the roof is supported with a network of blue, barrel-vaulted iron girders. It looks like an industrial-style cathedral. The aisles are lined with stalls specialising in foods of all kinds. Shoppers cluster at a stand hung with salamis, beef ribs and slabs of pork belly. Glass jars of multicoloured pickles, baby corn and cabbage-stuffed peppers crowd the shelves of another stand like specimens in an old apothecary. This is a building of energy, smells, noise — and beauty. It provides a truer snapshot of Budapest life than any museum exhibit or riverside tourist trap.



A stallholder sweeps her hand across the products before her, inviting me to browse. She’s of East Asian origin, as are several other traders here. “In the past, the market was staffed only by Hungarians, but there are lots of immigrants from China now,” says Andrea. I wonder whether this has caused tensions; the country’s prime minister, Viktor Orbán, has made headlines internationally for his populist statements decrying the impact of immigration. “Ah, Orbán makes a big thing of it, but for us locals, it’s not an issue at all,” says Andrea, dismissively.



A cuddly toy cow with prominent udders has pride of place at the dairy stand, where a lady in a white hat ladles sour cream into a container for a customer. “See how rich and thick it is,” says Andrea. “Not watery like in the supermarkets. The quality is so much better here, and the prices are lower.” Nearby, a hefty carp with pink fins mouths the side of its tank. The fishmonger sees me watching, and lowers a net to stir a whiskery catfish from the bottom. Freshwater specimens from Hungary’s rivers and lakes are cooked in an earthy-tasting fish soup called halászlé that’s popular all over the country, and you’ll find tanks like this in each of the market halls.



“Now, my lentils,” says Andrea, before firing a question in rapid Hungarian at the fishmonger, who points to a shop in the corner. “The good thing about this market hall is you can speak to people,” says Andrea, as she bustles away. “That’s not so easy in the Great Market Hall.” The shop in the corner has a tall wall of drawers containing dry foods: cashews, pecans, banana chips, chocolate-covered cherries, butterbeans and much more. “There they are,” she nods, opening a drawer and scooping the pulses into a bag. “Lentils look a bit like coins, so it’s traditional to eat them on 1 January to guarantee a prosperous year ahead.” She assesses the bag, and then adds another scoop. “I’m going to be so rich!”