Exploring Grenada's underwater sculpture park

It’s not often you can look down on Jesus Christ, but in the cool waters of Grenada, that’s exactly what I’m doing. Standing on the seabed, his face obscured by the ocean haze, the Saviour is gazing up at me, his arms thrust to the surface, forever drowning.

But really, he couldn’t be more alive. All along his arms and robes, tiny corals have bloomed. Reeds and algae have claimed him, too, their green fronds billowing in the gentle currents, silver shoals of anchovies zigzagging back and forth. The sea has jolted this stolid statue into life. Some might call it a resurrection.

It’s one of the highlights of Grenada’s Molinere Underwater Sculpture Park, located in the Molinere-Beauséjour Marine Reserve, off the island’s west coast. I’ve no better guide to show me these subaqua statues than Chris, from dive and snorkel company ScubaTech. Having grown up on the island, he knows these waters as well as any anchovy, and leads me from statue to statue with such instinct it’s as though he can see them all those metres below. “It’s just special, I never get tired of coming out to sea,” he says as we bob on the surface, water sparkling in the sun. “I’ve dived everywhere. Caribbean, America, Norway.” He shivers. “Norway was way too cold. I need the sun, man.”