Family travel: follow in the footsteps of Disney's Encanto in Colombia

This year’s winner of Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, the enchanting Disney movie Encanto shines a light on the colourful, cultural highlights of Colombia. It might not instantly spring to mind as an obvious destination for a family adventure, but Colombia brims with diverse experiences. Here are seven of the best for families.

1. Explore the Cocora Valley

The mountainous Cocora Valley is best accessed via the heritage town of Salento — the inspiration for a number of locations in Encanto. Part of the Los Nevados National Natural Park, the valley is threaded with trails and dotted with campsites, and is adrenaline junkie terrain, with mountain-biking and horse-riding popular pursuits. Andean Trails offers a five-day trekking tour of the Valle Cocora from £946 per person, including all entrance fees and an expert guide.

2. Spot wildlife in Tayrona National Park

Encanto references Colombia’s staggering biodiversity — something very much in evidence in the Tayrona National Park, on the edge of the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, one of the world’s highest coastal mountain ranges. Keep your eyes — and ears — open for a colourful cast of jungle creatures, including black howler monkeys, jewel-like hummingbirds, iguanas and even a jaguar.

3. Go underground in Zipaquirá

Of all Colombia’s eclectic buildings, one of the best ones to explore is the Salt Cathedral of Zipaquirá. Built in the 1930s within a salt mine tunnelled into a mountain in the city of Zipaquirá, the church, which was used by the miners, was part of the inspiration behind Bruno’s room in Encanto and is now part of an activity complex with a family-friendly tour along the former mining route, as well as climbing walls.