Four of Seville's best historic luxury hotels

1. Hotel Alfonso XIII

Seville’s most prestigious hotel has been impressing dignitaries, celebrities and travellers alike with its show-stopping Andalucian design and old-world grandeur since 1929, when it was unveiled in the heart of the city as part of the elaborate Ibero-American Exposition, held the same year.

Showcasing a wealth of crystal chandeliers, coffered ceilings and brightly coloured azulejo tiles from the local kilns of Triana, the 148-room landmark reopened in 2012 following a nine-month refresh of its facilities. While plush rooms and regal suites meet every contemporary need, the hotel’s great strength is its picture-perfect communal areas, from the flowering courtyard around which an expansive breakfast buffet is served each morning to the elegant outdoor swimming pool and moody cocktail venue, Bar Americano. From €360 (£300), B&B.