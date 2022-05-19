From Paris to Berlin: seven cultural experiences around Europe this summer

1. Berlin, Germany

Berlin’s never short of rollicking summer festivals, and new for 2022 is Tempelhof Sounds (10-12 June) — a shindig that will play out in the city’s disused military Tempelhof Airport. As line-ups go, this more than makes up for the drought of live music during the pandemic. Florence + the Machine, The Libertines, Two Door Cinema Club, Muse and The Strokes are just some of the chart-topping names that will be gracing the stage. There’s no camping on site so guests will be bedding down in the city — which just means you’ll have more time to seek out its unrivalled party scene, secret supper clubs and avant-garde galleries. Get Transfer price from Berlin Brandenburg Airport to Berlin city centre: From £36.

2. London, UK

Netflix has now become so entwined with 21st-century living, it’s earned its very own dedicated exhibition at London’s Design Museum (dates TBC). Visitors will be swallowed up into immersive exhibits led by its all-time favourite shows, looking at its evolution from small-time DVD rental to global broadcaster, and the significance of innovative design on the entertainment industry. When you’ve had your fill, head straight to one of the capital’s green and serene parks as summer bursts forth or chill out in pub gardens until last orders ring out. From London Heathrow to London city centre: From £46.

3. Paris, France

Summer in Paris calls for idling on the Seine riverbanks, balmy open-air movie nights at Parc de La Villette and exploring its local markets — Marche d’Aligre and Marche Bastille, to name just a few. And the best way to navigate it all is on its expanding cycling network. Part of a new green initiative, 112 miles of new cycling lanes are being carved into Paris’ infrastructure, and although it won't be complete until 2026, 32 miles of coronapistes (temporary bike lanes converted during the pandemic) have become permanent, and visitors can now languidly cruise along the Avenue des Champs-Élysées and Rue de Rivoli. From Orly Airport to Paris city centre: From £37.