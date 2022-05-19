PAID CONTENT FOR GET TRANSFER
From Paris to Berlin: seven cultural experiences around Europe this summer
Balat in Istanbul is one of the city's oldest neighbourhoods.
1. Berlin, Germany
Berlin’s never short of rollicking summer festivals, and new for 2022 is Tempelhof Sounds (10-12 June) — a shindig that will play out in the city’s disused military Tempelhof Airport. As line-ups go, this more than makes up for the drought of live music during the pandemic. Florence + the Machine, The Libertines, Two Door Cinema Club, Muse and The Strokes are just some of the chart-topping names that will be gracing the stage. There’s no camping on site so guests will be bedding down in the city — which just means you’ll have more time to seek out its unrivalled party scene, secret supper clubs and avant-garde galleries. Get Transfer price from Berlin Brandenburg Airport to Berlin city centre: From £36.
2. London, UK
Netflix has now become so entwined with 21st-century living, it’s earned its very own dedicated exhibition at London’s Design Museum (dates TBC). Visitors will be swallowed up into immersive exhibits led by its all-time favourite shows, looking at its evolution from small-time DVD rental to global broadcaster, and the significance of innovative design on the entertainment industry. When you’ve had your fill, head straight to one of the capital’s green and serene parks as summer bursts forth or chill out in pub gardens until last orders ring out. From London Heathrow to London city centre: From £46.
3. Paris, France
Summer in Paris calls for idling on the Seine riverbanks, balmy open-air movie nights at Parc de La Villette and exploring its local markets — Marche d’Aligre and Marche Bastille, to name just a few. And the best way to navigate it all is on its expanding cycling network. Part of a new green initiative, 112 miles of new cycling lanes are being carved into Paris’ infrastructure, and although it won't be complete until 2026, 32 miles of coronapistes (temporary bike lanes converted during the pandemic) have become permanent, and visitors can now languidly cruise along the Avenue des Champs-Élysées and Rue de Rivoli. From Orly Airport to Paris city centre: From £37.
The world-famous Museo del Prado in Madrid, Spain. Alongside Thyssen-Bornemisza National Museum and the Museo Reina Sofia, the trio makes up the city’s ‘golden triangle of art’.
4. Madrid, Spain
The US figurative artist Alex Katz has spawned a solid reputation for his lively depictions of landscapes, flowers and portraits and for his role in the Pop Art movement. But for all his plaudits, there hasn’t been a retrospective of his works in Spain — until now. From 11 June to 11 September, you’ll be able to gaze at a collection of 30 large-scale oil paintings at the Thyssen-Bornemisza National Museum. Alongside the Museo del Prado and the Museo Reina Sofia, the trio makes up the city’s ‘golden triangle of art’ — and if you stay at the just-opened Madrid Edition, from Studio 54 founder Ian Schrager, you’re only a few minutes’ walk away. From Madrid-Barajas Airport to Madrid city centre: From £23.
5. Rome, Italy
Mayfair-based Richard Saltoun Gallery has opened a second space on Rome’s Via Margutta — a street that once housed the studios of artists Picasso, Cy Twombly, Alberto Burri and Giulio Turcato, among others. Focusing on feminist, conceptual and performance art from the 1960s to the present day, the new gallery launched with an exhibition of works by Mozambican-born Italian painter and sculptor Bertina Lopes. And later this summer, visitors will be able to view a retrospective of the Venetian artist Bice Lazzari. Stay right around the corner on Via Veneto — the illustrious setting for the new Nobu Hotel Roma, complete with a rooftop terrace. From Rome Ciampino Airport to Rome city centre: From £21.
Rome, Italy, where the London-based Richard Saltoun Gallery opened up a second branch in March 2022.
6. Bern, Switzerland
Switzerland’s charming capital has big plans for the summer. The juggernaut Gurten Festival (13-16 July), where revellers unleash their free spirits and dance to of-the-moment music acts, is back after a Covid-19-induced two-year-hiatus. Some of the musical giants scheduled to perform this year include Black Eyed Peas, The Chemical Brothers and Megan Thee Stallion. There's also a VIP area with its own private garden and a number of bars, lounging areas and a restaurant for revellers to tuck into local cuisine. From Bern Airport to Bern city centre: From £14.
7. Istanbul, Turkey
A new era for the Istanbul Museum of Modern Art has begun, having relocated to a disused area by the sea and opened in a gleaming new building, designed by legendary architect Renzo Piano. The launch is part of the wider development of the Galataport District on the shores of the Bosphorus — a multi-billion-pound project that’s bringing life to an area closed to the public for 200 years. At its heart is the new cruise terminal, but the beauty of this development is that it’s all underground, which means its thousands of cruise passengers remain out of sight, leaving its above-ground restaurants, bars, design stores and event spaces free to non-cruise visitors. From Istanbul Ataturk Airport to Istanbul city centre: From £12.
Plan your trip
