How Monaco is championing sustainable travel in 2022

Discover its various parks, gardens and marine reserves

Home to 880 plant species, including 18 heritage species, as well as a variety of urban vegetable gardens, Monaco is teeming with diverse flora and fauna. In an area of a little less than one square mile, gardens and parks occupy more than 21% of the country’s territory, meaning there’s plenty of green to match those blue skies and seas.

Head to the new Heritage Trees Trail to discover 92 of the principality’s most remarkable species. Starting in the centre of town, the trail weaves past the Casino of Monte-Carlo and through several of Monaco’s most popular parks, including the Japanese Garden and Fontvieille Park. The Japanese Garden is a replica of a traditional ornamental garden, with a pond, islands, a waterfall, lanterns, bridges and even a tea house, while the latter is best known for housing the Princess Grace Rose Garden, built by Prince Rainier III in remembrance of his wife.

For some truly spectacular views, visit the Greenhouses located at the Exotic Garden on the cliffs overlooking the sea. Set to reopen next year, the Exotic Garden is spread over an area of nearly four acres and has been one of Monaco’s most-visited tourist attractions since its opening in 1933. As an alternative, don't miss the St Martin Gardens, the principality’s first public garden with tropical Mediterranean plants, trees and sculptures which sit side-by-side in harmony with the sea.

For an insight into the principality's long-standing commitment to protecting and deepening the knowledge of the oceans and marine world, visit the Oceanographic Museum to view more than 6,000 specimens, including sharks, seahorses, piranhas and clownfish. Take the guided tour to visit injured turtles at its onsite treatment clinic or opt for a responsible sea excursion with Whale Watching Monaco to discover marine mammals in the Pelagos Sanctuary for Mediterranean Marine Mammals. If time allows, scout out Monaco’s two protected marine reserves: the Larvotto zone, protected for its Posidonia seagrass bed, while the Tombant des Spélugues is home to a coralliferous cliff rich in Mediterranean red coral.