How to explore the beauty of St Lucia’s Trouya Pointe, above and below the waves

There’s a St Lucia beyond the Pitons, those twin volcanic plugs that have graced a thousand guidebooks. In the island’s jungle-knitted north, the Eden-like Trouya Pointe ticks up from the Caribbean Sea to guard the sandy sweep of Rodney Bay, with four hourglass-fine sandy beaches and a trio of volcanic domes. You won’t find big-name, blockbuster hotels here, but instead sumptuous private villas surrounded by forests, flocked with tropical flowers and trees ripe with fruits that even Adam and Eve would be forgiven for craving. After all, the Fall of Man sounds a touch more idyllic if it means sleeping at a hilltop villa, lulled by surf lapping the beach and tree frogs serenading at dusk, after days spent diving submerged wrecks, discovering quiet coves, and drinking in panoramic views of the Caribbean Sea. Here’s how to leave mankind behind in St Lucia’s far north.



When in the Caribbean, head for the beach

If you’ve been in St Lucia for more than three minutes, you’ll want to locate the nearest beach. On this particular peninsula, you’re spoiled for choice, thanks to four sugary strips of sand: the elusive Francois Beach, small and secluded Trouya Beach, snorkel-ready Cuti Cove, and sunbed-streaked Windjammer Beach, lined by low-key bars and restaurants. But why choose, when you can visit them all, perhaps by kayaking to Francois, picnicking on Trouya, treading the jungle trail to Cuti and looking out over Labrelotte Bay as the wind whispers across Windjammer.

But don’t forget a day on the water

Luckily, you’ve only to step out of a villa for a short walk to the quiet and clean beaches of Trouya and Cuti Cove to take to the water with a paddle or snorkelling gear. A short half-mile offshore, speckled across Rodney Bay, there’s Fourreur Island and the islet of La Roche (The Rock) aka Barrel O’Beef, easily reached by kayak or boat from Trouya Beach. Triple rainbows are not uncommon above this Caribbean crag, but it’s the subaquatic world that preoccupies, as giant fan corals flutter open to reveal schools of tropical triggerfish and graceful eagle rays. Another Rodney Bay favourite is Dinosaur Reef, where you can scuba dive the wreck of a submerged freighter to uncover parrot fish, moray eels and lobsters sheltering beneath the keel. The deep-sea fishing is world-class here. And if you’ve still got life in those sea legs, hire a catamaran to circumnavigate the island in a day while an onboard chef prepares a gourmet lunch for you. You will not be short of sailing desintations when setting out from the prime port at Rodney Bay, only 10 minutes from Trouya.