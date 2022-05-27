Palaces and peaks: a weekend guide to Innsbruck, Austria

Day one: from the Altstadt to the Alps



9am-12pm

Start your stay by soaking up the sights of the Old Town. This is chocolate box Austria — a photogenic maze of pastel-tinted buildings, cobbled streets, stone arches and handsome townhouses that’s changed little since the heyday of the Habsburg empire. Walk along Universitätsstrasse to the Hofkirche, Innsbruck’s stately gothic cathedral, then detour along Hofgasse to the Goldenes Dachl (Golden Roof), another architectural landmark topped with gleaming copper tiles. Spend the rest of the morning exploring the Hofburg, the magnificent 15th-century palace where the Habsburg dynasty resided in lavish pomp and splendour.

2-6pm

After lunch, work off the stodge by puffing your way up the 133 steps of the Stadtturm, the medieval tower that affords wraparound views over Innsbruck’s rooftops. For an even more impressive view, walk up to the Nordkettenbahnen cable-car station, which zips you up the mountain slopes into the Nordkette range. Walking trails depart in all directions, and the panorama over the city and mountains is truly stunning; on a clear day, you can even see the mighty Grossglockner, Austria’s highest peak at 12,460ft. Hang around as late as possible: sunset is incredible.

7-10pm

The Altstadt is awash with classic Tyrolean taverns, and they’re for food, drink and a convivial atmosphere. Fischerhäusl and Stiftskeller are reliable old favourites, but for a more modern take on Austrian cuisine, try Die Wilderin, which specialises in hyper-seasonal, locally sourced and foraged ingredients. For dessert, indulge with cake and a coffee at one of the city’s historic cafes, like Café Sacher or Café Munding, then round things off with an Austrian beer or two: try Tribaun on Museumstrasse for craft beers or sit outdoors in the market square, next to the river Inn.