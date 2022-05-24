Saunas, snowmobiles and Sámi traditions: why late winter is the perfect time to visit Swedish Lapland

On thin ice

The Sámi have had to get creative to survive. Another herder, Tine Eriksson, collects armfuls of hay each day, piles it onto a sled pulled behind an ancient snowmobile and distributes it to her herd personally. The following morning, Jonas and I track her down to a field by an abandoned logger’s hut. Her husband has had to abandon his chores to rescue a reindeer from a hungry lynx (a “cat problem”, as she calls it), so their daughter, Elle, a forestry student at the local university, has come to help. “She’s learning to infiltrate the industry,” says Jonas winking. Tine laughs, then invites me to hop on the snowmobile behind her.



Twenty-first-century reindeer are born into a cursed territory, she says as we putter into the woods. “Salted motorways lure the animals into the open. And if lynx don’t get them, cars will,” she says. Tine explains her “village” — by which she means a swathe of Sámi territory, around 100 miles wide — loses 100 a year to traffic. And while the young, snow-capped forest replanted by logging companies is certainly beautiful — tall, dignified, orderly — she says a “new plantation is not really forest, it’s like growing palm trees here; so foreign”.



Lately, local Sámi have bonded with outback guides like Jonas over the common goal of conserving Lapland’s snow-melt rivers and ancient forests. Together, they make a formidable faction against Big Forestry and the steelmakers that install windmills that impede the reindeer as they head along age-old migratory routes.



“Our northern industries are some of the world’s greenest,” Jonas says. “But they come here thinking it’s a land of nothing, when for us it’s the land of everything.” Jonas doesn’t have to sell me on what there is to enjoy in this supposed emptiness. Arriving in the village of Mårdudden, where he’s converted the general store into a homely inn called The Outpost, we wave at a neighbour on a kick sledge pulled by his husky. Noting my interest, Jonas offers to squeeze a “husky run” into my itinerary, alongside the hot air ballooning I’ve already signed up for. All these activities offered by The Outpost take advantage of the frozen lake and snow-laden woods behind the inn. All conclude with Swedish tea: waffles splashed with cream and cloudberry jam, taken in an armchair by the fire.



When it’s finally comes time to leave, Jonas drives me south to Luleå. Exiting the charming main street, Jonas takes an unexpected turn down a peninsula on the Bothnian Bay. At the frozen ferry dock, he… keeps driving, out onto the frozen water. It all feels rather Thelma & Louise. This is the route the reindeer take in winter, from the inland Sámi villages toward richer food sources, Jonas explains, although the herds find the passage increasingly perilous as the earth warms. For us, today, the transition from tarmac to ice is seamless.



Luleå’s ice road leads to a pine-thick archipelago that you’d need a boat to reach in summer. The crossing is blissfully luminous and — after the sun makes its vermilion descent — as dark as the hinterland. Gliding in this strange stratosphere, I keep an eye on the horizon. The Northern Lights are bound to flick on soon. I can already feel the charge.



