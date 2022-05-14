Seven of the best villages in France for food-lovers

1. Issigeac

Dordogne, Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Head to this golden-stone village in the heart of the Dordogne for its Sunday-morning market, and you’ll come out laden with delectable treats. Producers of all manner of local produce line the narrow, winding alleys, overlooked by half-timbered houses. Duck is the Dordogne’s delicacy, so you’ll find jars of confit de canard and pâté and — if it’s the right season — strawberries, asparagus and truffles. You can also buy wine direct from producers and bread that’s been baked in situ in a mobile bread oven.

Where to eat: L’Atelier is a charming restaurant offering modern twists on classic dishes.

Where to stay: Cook up a storm at self-catering properties Le Mas (sleeps two, €100 (£84) per night, minimum four nights) or Le Mazet (sleeps 10, €550 (£463) per night, minimum six nights) in nearby Sainte-Croix.

2. Espelette

Pyrénées-Atlantiques, Nouvelle-Aquitaine

The signature red chilli peppers from this Pyrenean village, perched high above Biarritz, are a favourite across the French Basque Country; you’ll rarely find a chef who doesn’t list the small, mild piment d’espelette among their must-have ingredients. In Espelette itself, they’re strung in garlands across almost all its red-timbered buildings, and sold in all their forms — jars, spice blends, ready-to-eat dishes — in the small boutiques. If you’re visiting in October, join in with the annual Fête du Piment festival.

Where to eat: Aintzina, on Karrika Nagusia, in the centre of the village, has a great menu of Basque specialities. Try axoa, a veal mince stew infused with the famous chilli pepper.

Where to stay: Arraya in the nearby village of Sare has doubles from €96 (£80), room only.