The travel kit list: the best sailing gear for summer

1. Oakley Split Shot Sunglasses

Keep sun and sea spray out of your eyes with these top-of-the-range lenses from Oakley, designed for sailors. Prizm technology enhances colour, contrast and detail, while the integrated leash system and no-slip nosepad offer added security. Smartly designed with a high-wrap frame, they also come with a water-resistant case. £198.00.

2. Finisterre Drift Duffle Bag

This fully waterproof bag is made from 100% recycled heavy duty polyester. High-frequency welded seams and a heavy-duty waterproof zip keep belongings safe and dry out on the water. With 40L capacity and a spacious zip opening, it’s a good size for most short breaks — and it’s carry-on approved size, too. £150.

3. Finisterre Incus Insulated Gilet

When sea breezes rise, reach for this windproof and water-repellent layer, which can be slipped over or under a jacket. It’s packable, making it efficient cargo, and offers cosy, micro-fibre lined pockets to warm sailors’ hands. Finisterre has opted for recycled fabrics and insulation, making this an eco-friendly purchase, too. £95.

4. Timberland Boat Shoes

This iconic brand has reinvented the boat shoe, blending heritage style with a chunky refresh. Boasting impressive eco credentials, the leather comes from a sustainable tannery — the brand is on a mission to use more responsible materials. Employing a traditional handsewn method, the rubber lug sole provides essential grip on board. £155.