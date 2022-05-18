The global spread of the coronavirus is disrupting travel. Stay up to date on the science behind the outbreak>>
The travel kit list: the best sailing gear for summer
Take to the water with the latest gear to equip you for any adventure on the sea, lakes or rivers.
From top left, clockwise: Oakley Split Shot Sunglasses; Finisterre Drift Duffle Bag; Finisterre Incus Insulated Gilet; Timberland Boat Shoes.
1. Oakley Split Shot Sunglasses
Keep sun and sea spray out of your eyes with these top-of-the-range lenses from Oakley, designed for sailors. Prizm technology enhances colour, contrast and detail, while the integrated leash system and no-slip nosepad offer added security. Smartly designed with a high-wrap frame, they also come with a water-resistant case. £198.00.
2. Finisterre Drift Duffle Bag
This fully waterproof bag is made from 100% recycled heavy duty polyester. High-frequency welded seams and a heavy-duty waterproof zip keep belongings safe and dry out on the water. With 40L capacity and a spacious zip opening, it’s a good size for most short breaks — and it’s carry-on approved size, too. £150.
3. Finisterre Incus Insulated Gilet
When sea breezes rise, reach for this windproof and water-repellent layer, which can be slipped over or under a jacket. It’s packable, making it efficient cargo, and offers cosy, micro-fibre lined pockets to warm sailors’ hands. Finisterre has opted for recycled fabrics and insulation, making this an eco-friendly purchase, too. £95.
4. Timberland Boat Shoes
This iconic brand has reinvented the boat shoe, blending heritage style with a chunky refresh. Boasting impressive eco credentials, the leather comes from a sustainable tannery — the brand is on a mission to use more responsible materials. Employing a traditional handsewn method, the rubber lug sole provides essential grip on board. £155.
From top left, clockwise: Yeti Tundra Cool Box; Gill OS2 Offshore Jacket; Spinlock Deckvest Vito Lifejacket; Waterlily Turbine Charger.
5. Yeti Tundra Cool Box
Keep drinks and snacks fresh in this cool box from Yeti — the cult US brand knows how to keep things cool on scorching days. At 10.4kg, it’s not one to transport too far afield, but its durable design means it’s one you’ll keep forever. Extra-thick walls provide up to two inches of insulation for unmatched coolness, and it can hold the equivalent of 28 cans or 15kg of ice. £300.
6. Gill OS2 Offshore Jacket
This waterproof, windproof, breathable protective shell shelters sailors from the elements with its robust design, including intelligent hydrophobic and hydrophilic technologies — plus, a high-cut thermal collar. Reclaimed plastic bottles and recycled fibres make up 98% of the material used. £285.
7. Spinlock Deckvest Vito Lifejacket
This savvy item was designed based on research for the Volvo Ocean Race, a round-the-world yacht race held every three or four years since 1973. The smart inflation system is activated by water pressure (once the cap is 10cm underwater) and the nifty design means you’ve got maximum movement with the best protection. £287.
8. Waterlily Turbine Charger
This portable, high-spec charger harnesses the power of moving water to keep your devices juiced up. Crafted by a Canadian hydropower research and engineering team, this is a smart and sustainable way to power up on any aqua adventure. Compatible with any 12V or USB-port-charging device, simply dip the small device in flowing water. £188.
Published in the June 2022 issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK)
Follow us on social media