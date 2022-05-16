Three ways to discover the best of Gran Canaria

Away from its southern resorts, Gran Canaria unfolds in a swirl of diverse landscapes. Here, villages, vineyards and walking paths cling to volcanic calderas, watched over by rugged peaks. Meanwhile, black-pebble beaches and turquoise sea pools fringe the coast, set against banana groves and peaceful seaside towns. Whether you want to hike through hills, dig into the region's wine heritage or simply splash about in the ocean, you can savour Gran Canaria’s go-slow natural beauty and history on these three adventures.

Explore vineyards on the Wine Route

Unrivalled Canarian gastronomy, soul-stirring landscapes and centuries of local history collide on the Ruta del Vino de Gran Canaria, the Canary Islands’ first official Wine Route. Launched in 2021, the Ruta brings together 52 oenological businesses across the island, plunging travellers into a tantalising world of winemaking — a story that starts back in the 15th century with small-scale family plantations.

More than 20 grape varieties are grown across Gran Canaria’s varied landscapes, with about 50 sloping vineyards sitting between near sea level and 4,500ft, typically using mineral-rich picón soils where the harvest is still conducted by hand. Most grapes are ancient indigenous varieties, dating from long before phylloxera (microscopic insects with a particular penchant for grapevines) swept across mainland Europe in the 19th century, destroying vineyard after vineyard. The Canaries were spared this blight and, as a result, rare grapes such as Malvasía, Listán and Vijariego still thrive in the area. This unique conservation of threatened grapes played a key role in the establishment of Gran Canaria’s protected Denominación de Origen (DO) in 2006.

On the Ruta, wine lovers can dive into centuries-old bodegas, artisanal cheese factories, wine shops and specialised restaurants, or join an expert-led guided tour. Make sure you visit Gran Canaria’s winemaking hub, Santa Brígida, where several vineyards have thrown open their doors for tastings, visits and more. Up in the elevated centre of the island, swing by family-owned Bodegas Bentayga (known for its high-altitude wines), before settling in for a wine-pairing tapas menu at creative Texeda in the impossibly pretty mountain village of Tejeda, where there’s terrific hiking, too. Finally, don’t miss the chance to experience an earthy Gran Canarian bochinche, a traditional family-owned wine parlour offering fuss-free home-cooked meals.