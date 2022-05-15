Which of the world's island escapes is right for you?

1. Dominica, Caribbean

Best for adventurous travellers

If the views of jagged peaks from luxury resort Secret Bay’s magical treehouses send your pulse racing, wait until you try the activities on Dominica, home to nine volcanoes, dense rainforest and 350 rivers and waterfalls. Scramble, abseil and climb steep rock faces surrounding some of the island’s most beautiful waterfalls, plunging feet first into pristine pools in the heart of the tropical forest on a canyoning expedition. Or saddle up for a canter along the coastline watching the ocean for whales or dolphins. Night snorkelling and scuba diving are on offer too, as well as sedate hiking trails that lead to hidden beaches and hot springs or the chance to go standup paddleboarding along the resort’s river surrounded by native birds and wildlife. And if you’ve worked up an appetite, join a foraging and cooking class with a local chef to learn how to cook sustainable, freshly caught seafood.

How to do it: Seven nights B&B including flights from £3,586 per person.

Or try... The Azores

This far-flung archipelago in the middle of the Atlantic is made for adventure. São Miguel is the largest, and now easily accessible via direct flights with low-cost airlines and, more recently, British Airways. Its landscape looks like it hasn’t changed in millennia and the surrounding waters teem with life. Take a sea safari to spot whales and dolphins, surf the waves or explore the dramatic interior by mountain biking, trekking or kayaking. Adrenaline sports such as paragliding and canyoning can be organised independently or by Furnas Boutique Hotel, which is built on and around naturally occurring thermal waters.

How to do it: Two nights, based on two sharing, from €220 (£185).