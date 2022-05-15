Winter adventures: hiking peak to peak in Snowdonia National Park

Just 135ft separate the height of Snowdon from that of Carnedd Dafydd — a summit a couple of green, green valleys away — but the difference is far greater than that. One peak has a cafe and gift shop, a tourist railway and seasonal queues that could rival the Tube in rush hour. The other has no crowds, a boulder-dotted plateau and views to melt the heart. “Take it all in,” laughs guide Mark Handford of Snowdonia Adventures, as our group of five, freshly arrived at the top of Carnedd Dafydd, stares breathlessly out towards Anglesey and the Irish Sea.

There’s no getting away from the fact that Snowdonia National Park has a dominant focal point. Snowdon (or, to use its proper name, Yr Wydffa) is hugely accessible and, in its own way, iconic. But to reduce a spread of 823sq miles to a single ascent is to overlook one of the UK’s most beautiful swathes of land. It’s home to more than 80 peaks of 2,000ft or more and it’s a region that’s accessible year-round. I’ve clambered through various corners of the park over the years, but never the Carneddau range, and never in winter. That’s where Mark comes in.

“So, it’s pronounced Car-neth-eye,” he says, when we meet early in the morning on the banks of silvery Llyn Ogwen. The dawn air is clear and fresh; the range looms above us to the north, under blue skies. “It has the largest continuous area of high land in Wales or England. We’re going to be heading up, visiting three different summits, doing a bit of scrambling and sharing a few winter tips. We’ll be gone for six hours or so. You can leave the navigation to me. Just enjoy yourselves.”

And with that, we’re off, trekking up beside the mountain stream of Afon Lloer as the sun spreads down the lower flanks of the hills. The idea of these guided days -— which are offered in all seasons and in different parts of Snowdonia — is to provide a pressure-free experience where any hazards, awkward route choices or snap decisions about the weather are dealt with by the guide in charge. Mark has decades of local mountain experience under his hiking boots; he knows his stuff.