A culinary guide to Mumbai

Mumbai is forever expanding upwards and outwards. A frenetic commercial hub with a growing population, the city is always on the move — a quality that’s reflected in its cuisine. Its renowned street food developed in response to the needs of the working class — commuters travelling long distances and looking for quick, nourishing bites. Snacks such as vada pav (a moist potato-patty sandwiched in a soft bun), pav bhaji (a buttered roll with spiced gravy) and kathi rolls (anything from tikka to minced soy, wrapped in a blistered flatbread and finished with mint chutney and spicy sauce) remain firm favourites.



Yet, food in Mumbai is about much more than simple sustenance on the go. It offers an entry into the city’s history, drawing from the communities that have migrated here over the centuries, including the Parsis, who brought dhansak and farcha (fried cutlets with egg) with them from Persia; and the Bohras, originally from Egypt and Yemen, who share meals of flaky mutton samosas and sweet malpua pancakes, all served in a thaal (a shared platter).



The restaurant scene is also shaped by global trends, which are given their own local spin. Previously, international chefs would travel here for pop-ups and events such as the annual World Gourmet Festival at the Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai. Although the pandemic has curtailed this, many of Mumbai’s most popular restaurants are now weaving global ideas into their own cooking. Establishments such as Ekaa and Masque bring New Nordic techniques to Indian ingredients, while dishes at O Pedro, such as red snapper ceviche in solkadhi (a cooling coconut-based drink), combine Goan flavours with influences from Portugal, Peru and beyond.



In the home of Bollywood, actors have traditionally been the biggest stars in town, yet some of the city’s chefs have also become celebrities. Pooja Dhingra’s Le15 is a brand built as much on her strong Instagram following as her sweet patisserie, while chef Thomas Zacharias has made a name for himself by creating videos about the country’s bounty of indigenous ingredients. Indeed, restaurants like The Bombay Canteen — where Zacharias formerly worked in the kitchen — have inspired a renewed interest in Indian gastronomy more generally, whether it’s by reviving traditional dishes or simply celebrating the best local produce. Two of the best new restaurant openings doing the latter are Noon at Bandra Kurla Complex, and the aforementioned Ekaa in Kala Ghoda.



Mumbai’s past under British rule, meanwhile, is reflected in its private members’ clubs, such as the Breach Candy Club and Willingdon Sports Club, which continue to thrive in a city where wealth is stratified and membership is a mark of status. These venues have inspired beloved dishes such as chicken cheese toast (best tried at Right Place), and gin chicken, which is available at Ling’s Pavilion.



So, whether you prefer to pick up a quick bite to take away or settle in for a long lunch at the club, Mumbai is a place best explored by following your stomach.