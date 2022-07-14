Beyond the crowds in Croatia: five lesser-known spots to discover

Croatian islands hopscotch across the Adriatic Sea, some little more than uninhabited specks of rock, others ripe for exploration, with fishing villages, serving boat-fresh seafood, ancient forts and monasteries, and trails through olive groves to hidden coves as white as snow. On the Dalmatian Coast, karst mountains plunge into valleys, forming ragged peaks, canyons and lakes that attract rare birdlife. And whether you’re eating fresh lobster at a humble konoba (tavern), clambering up to a medieval fort as the cicadas begin their dusk chorus or watching the Milky Way light up night skies, Croatia’s food, cultural heritage and nature touch deeper than you might imagine.

As the amphitheatre-like city of Split fades and the ferry judders south across the piercing blue sea, Lastovo appears as a vision in green and blue in the heat haze. It’s all pine, sea and sky on this remote, time-lost island, home to just 800 people. It’s a fine place to unplug, with deep sapphire waters sprinkled with forested islets, mellow fishing villages and smooth white-pebble coves where the sea is as clear as stained glass.

Life on this island moves to a blissfully relaxed beat and pleasures are simple: come to swim, dive to underwater caves and wrecks, eat fresh lobster pasta prepared with white wine, wild herbs and ripe tomatoes at a family-run konoba, and, as darkness falls, gaze up to some of Europe’s starriest night skies.