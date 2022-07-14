Hitting new heights in Kitzbühel, Austria’s stylish mountain resort

In winter, Kitzbühel is one of the big hitters on the ski circuit. It has 145 miles of groomed slopes, but perhaps more importantly, it famously plays host to the annual Hahnenkamm Races — the second-oldest, and arguably most prestigious, alpine skiing competition. When the snow has gone, the town brings the same level of sophistication to its summer offering of activities, from its network of hiking trails — the first to be awarded a European seal of approval — to its state-of-the-art lift system. And no matter the season, the restaurant scene doesn’t disappoint; this is the culinary hub of the Austrian Alps, with the highest number of award-winning gourmet restaurants in Tyrol.

See and be seen in the old town

Kitzbühel is a medieval town that still looks the part, and nowhere is this most evident than in its historic, car-free centre, Innenstadt. Here, pastel-painted buildings line two main cobbled thoroughfares, with cafes, high-end shops and artisanal stores.

Tucked inside a 16th-century granary, Museum Kitzbühel houses a collection ranging from Bronze Age mining relics — a nod to the town’s mining heritage — to works by Alfons Walde, a local 20th-century expressionist who rubbed shoulders with Gustav Klimt. One street away, 14th-century St Catherine’s Church guards the only winged altarpiece from the early 16th century left in the region.

From there, it’s a two-minute walk to Hotel Das Reisch, a great spot in which to savour Austrian specialities. The local institution celebrates its 110th birthday this year, with a revamped restaurant and terrace. For a gourmet meal, a 20-minute stroll will take you to the historic Tennerhof estate: it’s regularly listed as one of the country’s best restaurants, with three Gault & Millau toques (a rating system, similar to the Michelin stars) to prove it.