Riding the Alpine rails on the Bernina Express

The Swiss began making inroads into the rugged Alpine terrain more than a century ago, building the world’s most outstanding railways with an obsessive eye and effortless hand. And today, these little red trains still chug over ravines and rivers and below glaciated mountains grazing the 13,000ft mark. Totally dwarfed by their colossal backdrop, these railways corkscrew around spiral viaducts, shoot through rock and ice and sail over mighty bridges.

Nothing sums up Switzerland like hopping aboard one a great train like the Bernina Express and letting the wild, wild landscape unfold, with the language flicking from German to Italian as you edge further south. Green? Absolutely. Swiss Railways (SBB) is aiming for carbon neutrality by 2030, so every journey here comes with a clear conscience.

Call of the Alps: Chur

Everyone’s so intent on dashing up to the peaks that the cultured little city of Chur, hugging the right bank of the Rhine, barely gets a look-in. But don’t just blaze on through; it’s worth allowing a day or two to get a feel for the capital of Graubünden and Switzerland’s oldest city, which archaeologists have dated back to the Neolithic Pfyn culture (3900-3500 BC).

Begin with a walk around the historic Altstadt, where pastel-painted Renaissance houses line cobbled alleys and courtyards. On fountain-splashed Martinsplatz, your eye is immediately drawn to the spire and giant clock face of the late-gothic St Martin’s Church, which soars above the rooftops. The interior is illuminated by a rainbow of stained-glass windows by Chur-born abstract artist Augusto Giacometti (1877-1947).

For high-calibre regional art, dive into the Bündner Kunstmuseum, which showcases the work of homegrown stars like Giacometti and neoclassical painter Angelika Kauffmann (1741-1807). The gallery brings together a 19th-century villa and a strikingly avant-garde, grid-like extension designed by Spanish architect Barozzi Veiga. The other cultural showstopper is the Rätisches Museum, lodged in a baroque patrician residence, which wings you through the region’s history in artefacts from the Bronze Age to baroque.

One look at the glacial Plessur River flowing through Chur and the mountains that ring the city will have you itching for greater heights. For a taste of the Alps proper, glide up to 5,250ft] on a cable-car to the peak of Brambrüesch, where hiking trails twist through a Heidi-like tableau of wildflower meadows, woods and glinting lakes. An Alpine bike park with five downhill routes ramps up the thrills.

Back in town, prepare for tomorrow’s journey over a glass of regional Riesling and a plate of Maluns (grated, fried potatoes) with apple sauce and Alpine cheese in the warm, woody Bündner Stuben.