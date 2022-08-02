Seven active and immersive river experiences in Europe

1. France

Kayak through a scenic canyon

The Gorges de l’Ardèche is a series of limestone cliffs carved by the Ardèche River over millennia, forming an 18-mile canyon in the south west of France. Much of this nature reserve is only accessible by water: paddle past the Pont d’Arc, a natural bridge that serves as a gateway to the canyon, and along the clear waters of this Rhone tributary, keeping an eye out for otters and kingfishers, as well as vultures, falcons and eagles soaring above.

2. Bulgaria

Climb up to a monastic complex carved out of rock

A UNESCO World Heritage Site in northeast Bulgaria, the 20 medieval churches and chapels forming the Rock-hewn Churches of Ivanovo monastic complex were dug out by Christian hermits from the rocky banks of the Rusenski Lom River. Although visitors won’t have to follow in the footsteps of devout Christians and climb ropes to the site, there’s a bit of an upwards hike to reach Holy Virgin’s Rock Church, the only cave open to the public, but its beautifully preserved 13th- and 14th-century frescoes are worth the effort.

3. Serbia

Hike and refuel around Europe’s largest gorge

Stretching along the banks of the Danube, Serbia’s Djerdap National Park is place of superlatives: it’s the country’s largest national park, home to the wondrous Iron Gates — the river’s longest, deepest gorge, snaking through the heart of the Carpathian Mountains. Discover this UNESCO global geopark on a scenic hike, refuelling with traditional specialities along the way: located in the north-eastern corner of the country, the region’s cuisine has influences from Turkey, Hungary, Romania and Greece.