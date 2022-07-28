Six of the best new eco safari trips, from Namibia to Zambia

1. Chobe Game Lodge, Botswana

One of the first lodges to receive Botswana’s highest level of eco-certification, Chobe Game Lodge offered the country’s very first electric-powered wildlife-watching, both by land and by river. The expert, all-female guiding team — another trademark — handle the ultra-green fleet of four safari vehicles and four boats.

2. Emboo River Camp, Kenya

Proudly carbon-negative, this is the first Maasai Mara camp with an all-electric fleet of safari vehicles: upcycled 1990s Land Rovers, charged using solar power. The owners want to dump the old hunting term Big Five, too, in favour of the ‘Big 20’, celebrating unsung heroes of the savannah from fireflies to Maasai giraffes.

3. Sossusvlei Desert Lodge, Namibia

While this gloriously remote lodge doesn’t yet have ESVs, it does have e-bikes: the best way to navigate its starkly beautiful surroundings. Exceptionally low light pollution ensures astronomical adventures, too, via the lodge’s open-air observatory or through the starry skylight above your bed.