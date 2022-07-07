The inside guide to Wroclaw, Poland's medieval marvel

Expect to find more dwarf statues on the Bridge of Penitents, a vertiginous walkway between the two spires of St Mary Magdalene Church, which offers fabulous views across the city. From this vantage point, expect to see many more bridges — Wrocław has over 100, in fact — especially to the north of the city, connecting the various islands in the Oder River. On Cathedral Island, you’ll find some of the best-preserved historic and religious buildings in the city, including the imposing John the Baptist Cathedral and the Church of the Holy Cross, which backs onto the Botanical Garden of the University of Wrocław.

If the weather isn’t conducive to riverside strolls, however, the good news is that you can duck into the nearby National Museum, a spectacular gallery with centuries of art from across Europe. Hours can be spent in here, both seeking out recognisable names like Bellotto, but also admiring the work of Polish artists such as Piotr Michałowski, Jan Matejko and Aleksander Gierymski. Tickets for the museum also grant entry to the Panorama of the Battle of Racławice, undoubtedly Wrocław’s most spectacular piece of art. A gargantuan 18th-century work presented as a 360-degree circular painting held inside a rotunda, it depicts an epic battle on the plains outside the town of Racławice. It’s a huge 374ft all the way around and leaves an indelible impression on most visitors.

mnwr.pl

Want to let your hair down? There’s a ready-made night out along Wojciecha Bogusławskiego street. Here, a series of lively bars and trendy restaurants have been built into the railway arches leading away from the palatial Wrocław Główny train station (itself well worth admiring). You won’t go far wrong with many of the options here — U Gruzina serves excellent Georgian cuisine while Middle Eastern restaurant Talerzyki is great for vegetarians. If you’re looking for a special meal, book ahead for a table at Napa, a romantic spot at the end of the row serving delicious Polish-Mediterranean fusion cuisine.