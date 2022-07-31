Unexpected adventures: eight escapes in the world's wildest destinations

There’s something so appealing about setting off an adventure far off the beaten track. It’s not for everyone, of course, but sidestepping the most popular spots in the world and aiming for something more remote has a lot to offer.



Some of the world’s top ski resorts are open to hikers and bikers in summer, offering leg-burning long-distance trails and bike parks. And with an efficient network of lifts and gondolas, adventurers can easily reach the top of mountains without the uphill grind.

Clear skies inland provide good conditions for paragliders and skydivers, while climbers can find plenty of scenic climbs close to lakes ideal for cool dips or paddleboarding. And while the wind may not be as reliable inland, there are some spots for keen kitesurfers, too, so if you’re feeling inspired, why not plan an adventure in the remote outdoors.

1. Alpine running in Canada

Keen runners seeking more inspirational landscapes can join a new tour by CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures to discover the wild beauty of the Bugaboos in the heart of the Canadian wilderness. Soar over verdant forest trails, rugged mountain tops and granite spires in a helicopter before being dropped on a summit. Runners will revel in the sunny skies, breathtaking panoramas and plenty of breaks, often in crystal-clear glaciated lakes. The day ends back at base camp, a spacious fly-in backcountry luxury lodge where guests can relax with a massage, sauna or a soak in a hot tub.

Where to stay: CMH Bugaboos log-hewn lodge at the base of Bugaboo Glacier offers gourmet dining, swimming and a rooftop hot tub. From $3,025 (£1,926) for three nights/four days including meals, helicopter flights, guide, equipment and local transfers.

2. Heli-biking in New Zealand

Cycle far from the crowds in the Wanaka region past glaciers and lakes on gentle high-country trails and tricky single tracks that combine easy free-wheeling with adrenaline pumping fun. For seasoned cyclists, the four-hour Mount Burke trail is the holy grail of mountain bike trips with riders ferried to the top by chopper to avoid the uphill grind. Soak up the scenery at 4,593ft before braving the epic downhill descent through scenic valleys and farmland to the glassy waters of Lake Wanaka and Lake Hawea for a gourmet picnic.



Where to stay: Minaret Station, an off-grid lavish four-chalet lodge accessible by only helicopter or boat, located at 7,000ft with a valley to one side and Lake Wanaka to the other. Five nights from £5,250pp, including four nights’ full-board at Minaret Station with return helicopter transfers, excluding international flights, with Black Tomato.