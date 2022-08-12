12 of the best beaches in Italy

1. Best for views: Capo Peloro, Sicily

Cleaving Sicily from mainland Italy, the beautiful Strait of Messina is a place of legend — Homer set part of The Odyssey here. At the north-eastern tip of Sicily, Capo Peloro sits where the Ionian and Tyrrhenian seas swirl into each other. Spilling out in front of the village, the beach — a nature reserve — is a wide, flat expanse of sand, unfurling beneath a mammoth electricity pylon, which was once the tallest in the world (there’s another mirroring it across the water in Calabria). Dolphins frolic in the crystalline waters and swordfish pass through the strait in summer, while the Calabrian coast looms on the horizon.

Where to stay: The slick, modern Capo Peloro Hotel is just over 300ft from the sea. From €75 (£64), B&B.

2. Best for snorkelling: Baia di Riaci, Calabria

The Capo Vaticano peninsula — the knobbly ‘bunion’ on the toe of Italy’s boot — is home to some of the country’s most spectacular beaches, with turquoise waters and sugary sands at the bottom of cliffs. Baia di Riaci, one of the best, is a crescent of sand belted in on either side by fossil-rich rocks. There’s even a tiny islet to climb if you fancy some offshore sunbathing. The area is known for its marine life, and the calm waters here are great for snorkelling. Clamber around the rocks to the right of the beach and you’ll find a quieter area, ripe for sunning yourself or, of course, more snorkelling.

Where to stay: Go for old-school glamour at Villa Paola, a former convent in pretty Tropea converted into a lavish villa in the 1920s. It’s now a lush hotel. From €290 (£250), B&B.

3. Best for nature: Marina di Alberese, Tuscany

Tuscany’s northern beaches are tended to as meticulously as supermodels, but if you prefer something wilder, head south to the Maremma area, near the border with Lazio. Here, deep within the Maremma regional park, you can drive or cycle along tree-lined avenues and through buffalo-filled fields to find a pine forest that abuts a four-mile stretch of sand. There’s no concession offering sunbeds here, but you can improvise a shade and a windbreak (there’s often a delicious breeze) with just a towel and some driftwood. Just be aware that you won’t have the beach to yourself — you’ll be sharing it with the semi-tame foxes that roam the forest behind you and lope around the beach at sunset.

Where to stay: You’ll get a taste of laid-back Maremma life at L’Andana, a glorious country house hotel, a little further up the coast. From €440 (£376), B&B.