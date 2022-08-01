Beyond Bangkok: the national park that's just a short hop from Thailand's capital

This natural spectacle is taking place on the edges of Khao Yai, Thailand’s first national park, around 50 miles north east of Bangkok. Created in 1962, it’s now the third-largest in the country, sprawling over four biodiversity-bursting provinces: Nakhon Nayok, Nakhon Ratchasima, Prachin Buri and Saraburi. It’s home to lakes, waterfalls, rock pools, prehistoric rainforests and a number of rare and endangered animals. But, bats aside, I’m here on the trail of a species that until recently had rarely been seen in the area: Bangkok’s bohemian set.

“About 10 years ago, people from Bangkok started building condominiums here,” Khun Pat (as he asks me to call him) says the next day, as we continue to explore the outskirts of the park. “In the past, you could buy land here very cheaply; now it’s very expensive,” he says with a smile, which could mean any number of feelings in Thai culture. But Khun Pat does have something genuinely good to beam about: the return of tourism. The pandemic border closures battered the Thai tourism industry (which normally accounts for 17% of Thai GDP) and tour guides, the majority of whom are freelance, were particularly hard-hit. After 20 years of guiding, Khun Pat suddenly saw his source of income evaporate.

As we pass an array of private residences with grandiose names — Chateaux Les Royales, Rancho Charnvee Country Club, The Kensington English Garden — he tells me how he turned to one of his passions to keep his family afloat. “I love to drink coffee, and even have a machine at home, so I put an advert on Facebook to say I’d deliver cups to anyone in my neighbourhood in Bangkok,” he says. “I only use the best Thai beans — Chiang Rai in the north has very good arabica.” Two years on, he’s built up a loyal local following; the extra revenue allowing him to continue his guiding career as travellers trickle back.

The pandemic, and lack of tourists, however, doesn’t appear to have dampened Khao Yai’s property boom. We pass hoardings announcing the arrival of the new Intercontinental Khao Yai Swan Lake Resort — ‘opening soon!’ Bangkok’s beau monde has also brought glamping sites, music festivals and organic cafes, all spliced between mango, dragon fruit and sugarcane farms and fields of sunflowers and lavender. “Thai movie stars and members of our royal family stay here,” Khun Chokedee Yoosathit, the general manager of Roukh Kiri Khaoyai hotel, confides when I check in. “It’s so private.” The boutique property is a vision of loveliness: 12 private, farmhouse-style villas with pared-back, cream-and-teak interiors and private pools, surrounded by hills and fields of pampas grass. There’s no mistaking there’s money here.

Unsurprisingly, perhaps, there’s also fine wine; what is surprising is that it’s grown right here. Maintaining vineyards in high heat and humidity, and defying heavy monsoon seasons, a clutch of vintners are creating hundreds of thousands of bottles of Chenin Blanc, Shiraz, Durif, Grenache and more.