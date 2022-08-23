Camping with conservationists in Botswana's Okavango Delta

Christiaan’s data seeks to provide the people of Botswana with a roadmap to economic solutions before conflict arises. As he clicks through slides, years of research unfold before us. Botswana, I learn, is home to two of the 10 remaining mega populations of African lion. And lions, it so happens, are a key indicator of the health of the entire ecosystem. “If there’s a disruption in the food chain, lions are one place where you can pick up the response very quickly,” explains Christiaan, his voice weighted by the gravity of work ahead to save the species. “As lions go, so goes the ecosystem.”

A night plagued by dreams of barren grasslands and embattled big cats gives way to a glorious dawn. While we’re out driving in the relative cool of morning, a glimmer of gold catches my eye in the rain-soaked grass as we bump over a verge. “Lion!” I stutter through the open back window, slapping my hand on the roof of the Land Cruiser. “Right there, 11 o’clock!” As Keitopetse pumps the brakes, I realise I’ve finally spotted something that isn’t a guinea fowl. It’s our team’s first lion, a large adult male — the first lion I’ve ever seen in the wild.

The cat glows. Its presence triggers a primal reaction in my bones, a feeling of both awe and fear. In this moment, I begin to understand what Christiaan feels is at stake in the Okavango Delta. Separated from this radiant beast only by the open side of a pickup truck, our team calmly gather the tablets and do what we have been trained to do. We log its location, we measure its distance from the road. We send the information to researchers. Then, star-struck, we move on.

Weeks pass and I’m driven back to Maun. In the hundreds of miles I’ve travelled during my stay with ACE, we managed to add an incredible array of wildlife to the log. We never did find any more lions, but we did see honey badgers, caracals, leopard tortoises and wild cats. By putting ourselves to work for the wildlife, we were able to get boots on the ground in a way that drenched these encounters in meaning for me — more so, I believe, than any curated sighting would have done.

At Maun’s Dusty Donkey Cafe, a smattering of researchers, property developers and miners are dining nearby, all percolating with ambitions of saving wildlife, building wealth or expanding their portfolios in this far-flung corner of Botswana. A few hundred yards away, the single-engine Cessna that introduced me to the Okavango awaits another cluster of tourists searching for a private glimpse of the Delta from the sky.

My understanding of this paradise has evolved over the weeks spent working alongside ardent conservationists and wildlife trackers. What I discovered was a slice of wilderness in desperate need of a helping hand — one that anyone who has the time and determination can provide.